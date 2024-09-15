Man 'intentionally' ran over, killed after fight at gentleman's club in South Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man became the victim of an "intentional" act by a suspected driver.
The deadly incident stemmed from a fight between a couple and a group of men at the Sin City Gentleman's Club on 61st Street around 4 a.m.
Police say the fight spilled outside, where one of the men got into his vehicle and purposely rammed into the victim.
The victim was pushed nearly 100 feet into a nearby gully. He was found with serious injuries, and transported to a local hospital.
He succumbed to his injuries a short time later. His identity has yet to be released.
Police say the suspected driver, along with a possible passenger, fled in a white Dodge Durango with black trim and tinted windows.
The homicide was captured on nearby cameras, according to authorities.