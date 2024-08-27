Operation 'Rat Pack': 8 arrested in undercover drug ring bust in Delaware County

Local law enforcement says a major drug trafficking organization has been dismantled, with eight suspects already in custody, and a ninth still being sought.

"The arrests are the result of the most intensive undercover operation by the County’s Narcotics Task Force in years," the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said.

Hundreds of grams of cocaine and marijuana, $63,073 in cash, six vehicles, three firearms and ammo were all seized as part of Operation "Rat Pack."

The investigation began in February 2024, when 46-year-old Baruti Mills was identified as the head of the drug ring.

Officials say Mills acquired cocaine from several locations, including Philadelphia, while storing cocaine and money at a storage facility in Delaware.

MORE HEADLINES:

Over the next several months, investigators made controlled undercover cocaine purchases before intercepting cell phones from the suspected network.

Search warrants were eventually executed at 16 locations in Delaware County and the state of Delaware on August 13.

"Using techniques such as wiretaps and undercover purchases, we have targeted the corrupt organizations that bring this poison into our communities, not just the individuals who sell it on our street corners," said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. "The defendants charged as a result of Operation Rat Pack are drug trade "kingpins" responsible for providing a major share of the illegal narcotics sold in our county."

The eight suspects arrested in connection to the drug trafficking operation have been charged with operation of a corrupt organization, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and firearms charges:

Baruti Mills, 46, of Upland

Leo Davis, 47, of Chester

Gregory Young, 52, of Marcus Hook

Gregory Council, 63, of Downingtown

Kareem Bannister, 37, of Chester

Louis Stillis, 53, of Upland

Anthony Major, 53, of Philadelphia

Breon Gethers, 38, of Chester

An arrest warrant has been issued for 49-year-old Nakia Jeffries, of Harrisburg, as authorities continue to search for the final suspect.