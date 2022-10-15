Philadelphia weekend shootings: 4 shot, 2 critical as gunfire erupts overnight

Several investigations are underway after Philadelphia police say three separate shootings leave four people injured, two critically, as the weekend begins.

The first shooting unfolded just minutes after midnight Saturday on the 2000 block of South 9th Street in South Philadelphia. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot twice and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Less than two hours later, a 61-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 2700 block of Bonsall Street around 1:40 a.m. He was placed in stable condition at a local hospital.

A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section ended with a 27-year-old suffering a gunshot wound on the 1300 block of Unity Street around 7:18 a.m. He is recovering at a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg, and is said to be in stable condition. Police say a weapon has been recovered in this shooting.

No arrests have been made in any of these overnight shootings.