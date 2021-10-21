Overnight fire torches Bedminster pizza shop, no injuries reported

Officials say no one was hurt in a fire that torched a Bucks County pizza shop late Wednesday night.

Emergency Medical Services of Southeastern Pennsylvania said the fire broke out at DiMaggio's Pizzeria on Dublin Pike in Bedminster around 11 p.m.

The shop was closed when flames engulfed the roof of the building, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

It took a little over an hour for crews to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

Investigators have not said what sparked the fire.

