Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic on Ben Franklin Bridge

article

An overturned tractor trailer is blocking traffic on the Ben Franklin Bridge Monday afternoon.

The overturned tractor trailer is at the end of the bridge near the 5th Street exit.

As a result of the crash, there is produce and debris all over the roadway.

The driver was trapped in the cab of the truck but was removed and transported.

This accident scene will be active for a while. Authorities are suggesting that travelers use the Walt Whitman Bridge or the Betsy Ross Bridge.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter