Pennsylvania Red Cross volunteers arrive in Kentucky amid historic flooding

Historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky has claimed the lives of 30 people and counting, while hundreds of others have been forced out of their homes.

This weekend, three local volunteers arrived in Kentucky to help prepare vehicles to bring food to the hardest hit communities.

The American Red Cross already has nearly 250 volunteers on the ground helping the people of Kentucky.

Mary Noll, of Lower Merion, hit the ground running when she arrived to the American Red Cross Headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky. She has been volunteering since Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.

"It was pretty ugly when I got here," Noll said. "You can feel the tension rise every time it starts to rain here."

Mary Noll and Heidi Dampman in Kentucky. Photo credit: American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania.

There have been 16 shelters set up so far for the people who have been put out of their homes and have lost nearly everything.

"I was sitting on my couch and saying, ‘What am I doing not helping the people that need our help so badly? This is something I can do, I can give my time and energy to make sure they are taken care of,'" said Noll.

MORE HEADLINES

Over 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline found in abandoned West Philadelphia property, police say

Police: Suspect sought for shooting 10-month-old baby after wedding in Kensington

Jim's Steaks fire: Electrical wiring caused blaze that forced cheesesteak shop to close, officials say

Heidi Dampman, of King of Prussia, was in Kentucky last year to help people recover from the wreckage of an EF3 tornado that ripped through Mayfield Kentucky. Now, Dampman is back in Kentucky, delivering food and assistance to families in need.

"You never know when it’s going to hit your hometown," Dampman said. "Last year, it hit Bucks County. I took time off from work because I feel like that’s where God put me at."

Volunteers say they will be staying in Kentucky for at least 3 weeks. Noll and Dampman are two of the three volunteers in Kentucky while three additional people are helping remotely.

"You never know how much you have to be thankful for until you see how much you can lose," said Noll.

The best way to help is to volunteer your time, donate food, or donate blood because blood is needed now more than ever.