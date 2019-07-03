Pa. Department of Health places temporary manager at Hahnemann University Hospital

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the placement of a temporary manager to provide oversight at Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher’s Children Hospital.

"A temporary manager will be able to ensure that patient care needs will continue to be met. I appreciate the medical community and advocates in Greater Philadelphia working with us to ensure patients and those who serve them are prioritized as other proceedings evolve," Gov. Wolf said.

Hahnemann University Hospital will close Sept. 6 due to "continuing, unsustainable financial losses." Over the weekend, officials announced the hospital is no longer a level 1 and 2 trauma facility and will not be accepting trauma patients. However, the emergency department will remain open.

The temporary manager, Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting, will remain in place until the department determines it is no longer necessary.

“Placing a temporary manager allows the department to immediately access information regarding the needs of patients and staff at both locations,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.“In working with PAHS officials to agree to a temporary manager, it allows us to ensure this process continues smoothly. Public health and safety is and always will be the department’s number one priority as we work to ensure the needs of southeastern Pennsylvanians are met.”

Last Fourth of July, the city reports it had 817 EMS incidents, which is up from its daily tally of 744. The same—if not more—is expected Thursday, especially in the searing heat, but most will be sent to other city hospitals. The mayor’s office says so far Hahnemann’s troubles have had “no significant impact” on the EMS system.