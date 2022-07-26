Pa. man charged with child luring after YouTubers lead police to his meet-up location in NJ, authorities say

article

Police in Egg Harbor Township say a Philadelphia man has been arrested for an attempted luring of a child.

According to authorities, police responded to Graef's Boat Yard at 101 Longport Boulevard on Sunday at 5:46 p.m.

Officers met with two civilians who run a YouTube channel dedicated to catching child predators, police say.

According to investigators, the YouTubers posed as an underage girl and they had messages they exchanged with 57-year-old Roger Tomes of Philadelphia.

Tomes thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl who he told to meet him on his boat in Egg Harbor Township to engage in sexual and illegal activities, police say.

Police arrested Tomes and charged him with luring, according to officials.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Chief, Tomes could face up to ten years in prison and a penalty of up to $150,000 if convicted.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact police at 609-652-1234.