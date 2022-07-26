Police: Smiling suspect sought after young man shot and killed in Kensington

article

Police are searching for a homicide suspect, and asking for the public's help to identify him.

A 23-year-old man was shot to death on the 600 block of Lippincott Street on July 6.

Surveillance footage shows a man police are calling a suspect following the shooting.

The suspect runs to Allegheny Avenue, where he is seen smiling as he boards a SEPTA bus. He then exits the bus at 25th Street.

MORE HEADLINES:

He is described as being 25-30 year old, 5' 4" to 5' 8" with short dreads, a mustache and sideburns. On the day of the homicide, he was wearing a green camouflage shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.