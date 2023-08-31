Pa. man waves down officers to admit killing wife as daughter found injured: police

A woman was found fatally stabbed inside a Northampton County home after police say her husband tracked them down to turn himself in for the killing.

Officers say 38-year-old Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles waved them down Wednesday morning, telling them he had "just taken his wife’s life."

He then gave his address, where 38-year-old Shante Mason was found dead on the floor with several lacerations. Her death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner.

Her 4-year-old daughter was lying by her side with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

She was airlifted to CHOP, and is said to be in stable, but critical condition.

A large kitchen knife believed to be used in the deadly attack was recovered.

Police also say a woman reported that she received a call from Fantauzzi-Aviles, her brother, admitting that he killed his wife.

Fantauzzi-Aviles is charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses.