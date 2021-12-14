Pa. man wanted for armed robbery, carjacking of pizza delivery driver in Yeadon

article

The Yeadon Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection for an armed robbery and carjacking that happened in November.

Joseph Terrell Makell, 22, is wanted in connection to the Nov. 9 armed robbery and carjacking of a pizza delivery driver.

Makell allegedly placed a food order and arranged for it to be delivered to a random address in Yeadon Borough.

When the driver arrived at the address just before 9 p.m., Makell and at least one other unknown suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, stole his vehicle, and fled the area.

Makell is believed also responsible for at least two other armed robberies of delivery drivers in the area. He is described as being approximately 5’9" tall and 150 pounds. He was last known to reside in Darby, Pennsylvania.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Yeadon Detective Leah Cesanek at 484-832-6995 or lcesanek@yeadonpd.org, or the FBI at 215-418-4000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter