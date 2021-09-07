Expand / Collapse search

Pa. State Trooper struck, injured while directing traffic in Oxford

OXFORD, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State Trooper is hospitalized after they were struck while directing traffic. 

Authorities say the incident happened at approximately 7:49 a.m. while the trooper was working to direct traffic for another crash that occurred earlier.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. 

The crash remains under investigation at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates. 

