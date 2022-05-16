Partial building collapse leaves wire and debris falling in Brewerytown
PHILADELPHIA - Residents were left shocked after a building partially collapsed Sunday night.
The building is located at Cecil B. Moore and North Dover streets in Brewerytown.
Wires were brought down, and debris rained down on nearby cars, according to officials. Photos from the scene show brick scattered on sidewalks and streets.
One resident said the collapse made a loud boom, which woke him up.
He also said he was surprised to see the building come down, since another building in the area was already being supported.
Officials say the rest of the building may have to come down.