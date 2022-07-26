Passerby shot at while trying to help woman being robbed on dog walk in Center City, police say

article

A Good Samaritan's brave act almost made them the victim of a shooting on a Center City street earlier this month.

Police say a woman was walking her dog on the 700 block of Taney Street on July 12 when a man robbed her at gunpoint, taking her purse.

A passerby started yelling as they saw the suspect following the woman, according to police.

When they started walking towards the scene, the suspect reportedly fired his handgun in that direction. The passerby took cover, and was not injured.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who they say fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.