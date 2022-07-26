Passerby shot at while trying to help woman being robbed on dog walk in Center City, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A Good Samaritan's brave act almost made them the victim of a shooting on a Center City street earlier this month.
Police say a woman was walking her dog on the 700 block of Taney Street on July 12 when a man robbed her at gunpoint, taking her purse.
A passerby started yelling as they saw the suspect following the woman, according to police.
When they started walking towards the scene, the suspect reportedly fired his handgun in that direction. The passerby took cover, and was not injured.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pennsylvania man dies after he was strangled by pet snake that was later shot by police
- Police: Man stabbed with large kitchen knife in North Philadelphia robbery, suspect on the loose
- 'We're very concerned': Police say Norristown burglar is entering homes through unlocked doors, windows
Police are now looking for the suspect, who they say fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.