Police: Man stabbed with large kitchen knife in North Philadelphia robbery, suspect on the loose
PHILADELPHIA - A meeting turned violent when a man was choked, stabbed and robbed in his own apartment last week, according to police.
Police say the suspect became irate during a planned meeting at the victim's North Philadelphia apartment on July 19.
When asked to leave, he then choked the victim, and stabbed them in the arm and chest with a large kitchen knife, according to police.
After he was given $1,000 from the victim, the suspect reportedly fled the apartment.
He is described as being a 6-foot-3 man is his 30s with glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.