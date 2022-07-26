Police: Man stabbed with large kitchen knife in North Philadelphia robbery, suspect on the loose

article

A meeting turned violent when a man was choked, stabbed and robbed in his own apartment last week, according to police.

Police say the suspect became irate during a planned meeting at the victim's North Philadelphia apartment on July 19.

When asked to leave, he then choked the victim, and stabbed them in the arm and chest with a large kitchen knife, according to police.

After he was given $1,000 from the victim, the suspect reportedly fled the apartment.

He is described as being a 6-foot-3 man is his 30s with glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.