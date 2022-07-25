"We're very concerned": Police say Norristown burglar is entering homes through unlocked doors, windows

Authorities in a Montgomery County community are reminding residents to lock their doors after an uptick home burglaries.

The Norristown Police Department believe the suspected burglar has entered homes through unlocked doors and windows since June.

The department shared a photo of a suspect, who they believe is between 16-25-years-old, and said he has hit homes between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

All but one of the burglaries, according to investigators, happened between Markley and Stanbridge streets, and West Washington and West Oak streets.

The Norristown Police Department shared photos of a suspect they say has entered several homes through unlocked doors and windows.

Officers went door-to-door Monday distributing flyers with the suspect's information, leaving neighbors uneasy.

"We should be able to feel safe in our home, but apparently we can't," Edna Daniels said.

Police drew specific attention to the suspect's clothing scene in home surveillance videos, including an image seen on the suspect's phone.

"I'm ready to move because I get scared because I don't know what's going to happen," Tayshaun Carey said.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department.