PATCO offers free rides starting New Year's Eve into New Year's Day

PATCO announced it will be offering free train rides starting New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

The free rides will start on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. and run through Jan. 1 at 4 a.m.

PATCO will operate a special holiday schedule on New Year’s Eve with 6-car trains running every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

This is the fourth year PATCO has offered the free rides during New Year's Eve.

