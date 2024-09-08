Pearl Jam pays tribute to Gaudreau brothers at Philly concert days before funeral

The tragic deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau has reached the masses and touched many, including Pearl Jam, who paid a special tribute to the two brothers during a recent concert.

While performing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Saturday, September night, Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder took a moment to honor the late Gaudreau brothers.

In the tribute, Vedder empathizes with the sudden tragedy and mentions he also lost his brother.

"It came up about this, this tragic accident that happened with the Gaudreau brothers and I just wanted to say that you know, I lost my brother five years ago in something that was very, immediate and traumatic." said Vedder. "Jeff Ament lost some of his great, great friends in a similar fashion."

The lead singer then recognizes the Gaudreau family and all their loved ones on behalf of the group.

"What made it even more tragic was that they were such good men. So hearing that they came from Philly and grew up watching the games in this city. We thought we’d recognize them and wish their family and loved ones and teammates strength to get through. It's a difficult time."

Veddler concludes the tribute with "this one’s for Johnny and Matt," right before Pearl Jam plays the song "Given to Fly," in honor of the late brothers.

The tribute at the concert comes just days before the Gaudreau brothers’ funeral at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media on Monday.

