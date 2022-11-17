Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to killing his father: “I am appalled that you have no remorse"

article

A Pennsylvania man will spend the next 30-60 years behind bars after he admitted to killing his father inside their Bucks County family home earlier this year.

Jordan Matthew Kurman, 22, pleaded guilty to several charges, including third-degree murder, in the late-April slaying of Gregory A. Kruman.

Kurman's mother and younger brother read an impact statement that described Gregory as caring and compassionate. They said he tried for years to help Jordan with his mental health issues.

"The world feels cold and empty without him," Kurman's younger brother told the courtroom.

Officers from the Newtown Police Department were called to the Kurman's home on David Drive around 5 a.m. for reports of a male in cardiac arrests, according to police.

When police arrived, Jordan was seen standing in the driveway with blood on his clothes and told officers his father was inside.

Gregory, 49, was found lying in a pool of blood next to a large kitchen knife in the living room of the residence, suffering from a "large deep laceration" to his throat, police said.

His wife, Merridth Kurman, told officers that Jordan stabbed Gregory during a screaming argument. Merridth told police she saw Jordan drop the knife when she came downstairs to intervene.

Gregory, a well-known dentist in the Philadelphia-area, was pronounced dead at the home.

Jordan's brother claimed that Jordan was verbally and physically abusive to their parents, and he was so afraid of Jordan that he would lock his bedroom door at night to avoid being alone with him.

After hearing Thursday's impact statements, Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller twice gave Jordan the opportunity to speak. Jordan gave what was described as "a cold apology" that did not convince Judge Liller that he was remorseful.

"I'm appalled that you have no remorse," Liller said. "That is frightening to me. I hope you listened to what your brother had to say, it was heartbreaking to listen to him."

In addition to the decades long sentence, Jordan was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and have no contact with his brother and mother.