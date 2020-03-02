Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run on Route 1 in Bucks County

article

One person has died after a fatal hit-and-run on Route 1 in Bucks County, authorities say.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. in Bucks County.

Authorities shut down both directions of Route 1, which caused heavy delays for commuters Monday morning. Sixteen school buses were reportedly delayed as the incident happened near Neshaminy High School.

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed but have not released anymore information as an investigation continues.

The victim has not been identified.

The highway remained closed as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.

