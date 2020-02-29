2 men arrested in Bensalem drug bust; 5K bags of heroin seized

article

Police have arrested two alleged drug dealers and seized more than 5,000 bags of suspected heroin following a raid in Bucks County.

Winston Frias-Moya, 31, and Adalberto Villalona, 43, both of Philadelphia, were charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

The arrests were a result of a joint investigation by the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force with state, local and federal authorities.

In February, investigators conducted two controlled purchases of suspected heroin and fentanyl from Frias-Moya and Villalona on Street Road in Bensalem Township.

Police said the pair delivered 101 “bricks” totaling 5,050 bags of suspected heroin in exchange for more than $13,000.

A field test of drugs from the first purchase returned positive results for heroin, according to police. All drugs were seized and will be subject to laboratory analysis.

Both men remain jailed at Bucks County Correctional Facility. Frias-Moya was held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Villalona was held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

