The polls have closed and ballots are being counted in Pennsylvania, home to two of the nation's most closely watched races.

Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat.

Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania chose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive.

Check live results and tallies from all Pennsylvania races below, or by clicking here: