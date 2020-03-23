Pennsylvania extends school closures through at least April 6

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures through at least April 6.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

When it is determined that students can return to school, administrators, teachers and other staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, schedule transportation and arrange other business operations. Students would return on the third day.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf issues stay-at-home order for suburban Philadelphia counties

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Advertisement

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said his decision to extend school closures aligns with Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order for seven counties: Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia.

"The number of positive cases increases daily and we’re seeing it spread to more counties," Rivera said. "We must adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Extending the closure will help every community in its efforts to mitigate the spread.”

The school closure will be for 14 days, beginning Tuesday, March 24.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP