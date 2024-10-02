Pennsylvania inmate sold fentanyl to another prisoner that caused his death: Prosecutors

article

A Pennsylvania inmate is being held responsible for selling fentanyl that prosecutors say lead to the overdose death of another prisoner.

Allen Rhoades, 31, was sentenced to 7-to-20 years for the death of Joshua Patterson, who was found unresponsive in his jail cell in August 2022.

The Bucks County Coroners Office later discovered that Patterson, who was 22-years-old when he died, suffered a lethal fentanyl overdose.

Investigators found that Rhodes had smuggled fentanyl and methamphetamine into the prison when he was arrested on outstanding warrants.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Rhodes, according to prosecutors, sold or traded drugs with other inmates for food and other commissary items.

Eight bundles containing 123 wax bags of suspected heroin and nine bags of methamphetamine were found in Rhodes' cell, authorities said.

Investigators searched Patterson's cell after his death and found a clear bag and a homemade straw with powder that later tested positive for fentanyl.

In addition to the prison sentence, Rhodes was ordered to serve 10 years of probation and pay $3,000 in restitution.