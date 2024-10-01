Utility pole causing stir in South Philly neighborhood due to unusual placement

article

Take a good look at this unassuming street corner in the middle of South Philly - notice anything out of the ordinary?

A utility pole is standing right in the middle of a sidewalk ramp at the corner of 13th and Dickinson streets.

The pole's position blocks all handicap accessibility, as well as any strollers or carts trying to get by.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule spoke to a worker at a nearby shop who says the sidewalk was just done about a week ago, and is already causing issues with deliveries.

Google Map photos of the street corner show the pole in the same spot in 2018 and 2019.

However, a ramp that once existed on the other side is now gone, leaving the only remaining ramp completely blocked.

Was it a mistake in planning? FOX 29 is still waiting to hear back from the city.