Pennsylvania man accused of exposing himself to young girl he lured over to his truck: DA

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after prosecutors say he exposed himself to a young girl walking a dog with three other children.

Blaine Alan Arner, 62, is accused of luring a 9-year-old girl to his pick-up truck last Monday on the 7300 block of Lincoln Court in Lynn Township.

Investigators say Arner asked the girl if she wanted to see his dog, and exposed himself by opening the driver's side door when she approached.

Police were searching for a white balding man driving a blue pick-up truck, and later found a vehicle matching that description in Arner's driveway.

A witness later confirmed to police that Arner was the driver of the pick-up truck accused of exposing himself to the child.

Arner, who is in custody in Schyulkill County for an unrelated incident, was charged with luring a child to a motor vehicle, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.