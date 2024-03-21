Youth club treasurer stole over $136,000 to pay for vacations, Eagles season tickets: DA

A Delaware County woman has been charged after officials say she used stolen funds from a youth club to pay for an "array of personal expenses."

Kathleen Hammond, 54, is being accused in the theft of more than $136,000 from the Springfield Youth Club while serving as its treasurer.

Officials say Hammond used the stolen money to buy vacations, concerts, Amazon purchases, and even season tickets to the Eagles.

A criminal complaint states that Hammond admitted to stealing the money, but claimed she was putting the money back.

Hammond was named the club's treasurer in 2018. She has since been terminated in connection to the theft allegations.

The Springfield Youth Club is a non-profit organization that teaches children how to play and compete in cheerleading and football.