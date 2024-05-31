Pennsylvania man charged for alleged sextortion of young girls on social media

article

A Bucks County man is accused of posing as a teenage boy on social media to solicit explicit photos from girls as young as 12 who he later blackmailed.

Jonathan Brodecki, 21, surrendered to Bensalem police Thursday on sextortion charges of nine girls whom he befriended on Snapchat and Instagram.

Investigators say Brodecki used the Snapchat account "jack_goodric" to dupe his victims into thinking that he was a middle school or high school-aged boy.

It's alleged that Brodecki exchanged sexually explicit images with his victims, who ranged in age from 12-15.

Prosecutors say Brodecki threatened to rape a 13-year-old victim and publicly post the sexually explicit images that she sent to him.

A search of Brodecki's home in March uncovered multiple electronic devices that revealed he was using a faux Instagram account to further dupe teenage girls.

Investigators fear there may be more victims that have yet to be identified. Anyone who interacted with the account ‘jack_goodric’ is asked to contact police.

Brodecki was charged with several crimes, including nine counts of sexual abuse of children and 14 counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

He is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $5M bail.