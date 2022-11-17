Police: Man found dead inside burning car in Franklinville, cause of fire determined to be arson

article

Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning car in Franklinville.

According to authorities, Philadelphia Police and the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 3500 block of North 10th Street around 4:18 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say responding firefighters from Engine #50 extinguished the fire on two cars, a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee.

A man was found inside the driver's seat of the Jeep Cherokee and pronounced dead at 5:51 a.m., according to police.

The Fire Marshall deemed the cause of the fire to be arson, authorities say.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made.