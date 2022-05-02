Pennsylvania primary election 2022: Monday marks final day to register to vote

article

Monday is the final day for Pennsylvania residents to register to vote for the state's primary election.

The primary general election is on May 17 and the final day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 10.

To check if you are already registered to vote, check your registration status online.

If you need to register to vote in the state, you can do so online here.

Those interested in registering to vote can also do so by printing and completing the Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application before sending it to the county voter registration office.

Voter registration can also be completed in person at a county voter registration office or PennDOT location.