Pennsylvania prison escapee Isaiah Tilghman captured in Philadelphia

article

A prisoner who escaped a western Pennsylvania prison late last year has been recaptured in Philadelphia, U.S. Marshals announced Friday.

Law enforcement had been searching for Isaiah Robert Tilghman, 33, since he escaped from Blair County Prison back on Dec. 3.

Three days later, authorities tracked Tilghman’s movements to Philadelphia after they say he stole a pickup truck and the truck’s original license plate was found on the 3500 block of Belgrade Street.

Investigators then learned that a license plate was taken from another pickup truck that had been parked on the same street.

Tilghman had been in prison for narcotics charges and parole violations at the time of his escape.

His last known address was in Philadelphia, officials have said.