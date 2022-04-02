Pennsylvania State Police searching for suspect accused of carjacking man in Boyertown

article

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a carjacking that took place in Reading on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on the 7900 block of Boyertown Pike.

Authorities say the suspect approached the victim before punching him and the head and face.

The suspect then allegedly took the driver's keys and fled in the 2004 gray Ford Escape SUV, according to police.

The car is registered in Pennsylvania and has the license plate LVL2403, police say.

Anyone who has information on the incident or who sees the car is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police at 610-378-4011.

