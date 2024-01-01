Pennsylvania Turnpike toll price hike to start this weekend. Here's how much it could cost you:

Get ready to pay more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike!

The New Year is coming with a 5 percent increase for tolls on the busy roadway starting this Sunday.

For "E-ZPass" customers, the most common tolls will rise 10 cents, from $1.80 to $1.90.

Those who use the "Toll by Plate" electronic system will see a 30-cent price hike, from $4.40 to $4.70.

Prices for tractor-trailer customers will be increased from $14.40 to $15.20 for E-ZPass, and from $29.40 to $30.90 for Toll By Plate.

"As in previous years, the PTC is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007," PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said.

