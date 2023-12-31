Philadelphia gun violence: Signs of improvement bring hope to some ahead 2024

Despite 2023's challenges, many are choosing to celebrate the start of the New Year with spunk and positivity in the city of Philadelphia.

"I’m actually feeling hopeful this year," said Yanna, Wissinoming. "As you know, we have had rough times past three years or so…it feels like stuff is finally kind of starting to get back to normal…compared to what it was prior to 2020."

Schools, agencies, and community programs growing post-pandemic is a big reason why District Attorney Larry Krasner said there is a reduction in shootings and homicides in 2023.

"Real improvement, gun violence, 27 percent fewer victims of shootings, 23 percent fewer shooting incidents and about 21 percent fewer homicides of all types," said DA Krasner.

Lisa Friedman of East Falls said her perception is skewed since she sees the gun violence patients treated at Penn Presbyterian hospital where she works.

"It’s heartbreaking to see that with no real change that's really hard…but I'm hopeful," said Friedman. "I think a lot of work needs to be done to make positive change."

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker will soon be tasked with handling the city’s challenges once she is sworn in as Philadelphia's 100th mayor on Tuesday, which is also fueling enthusiasm.

"I'm excited that she's a woman and she's Black…from the community," said Yanna.

"I believe shes going to do a great job and i'm excited about the prosperity that will follow," said Senator Sharif Street.