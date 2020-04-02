Pennsylvania waives spay, neuter requirement for pet adoptions to save PPE for healthcare workers

article

In an effort to save personal protective equipment for healthcare providers treating coronavirus patients, Pennsylvania will not require dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered before adoption.

Instead, shelters will follow up with adopters about getting their animals fixed in accordance with the state law. Owners will have a tentative window of 120 days, beginning from the point of adoption, to have the procedure complete.

"Waiving the requirement to spay or neuter prior to adoption allows us to conserve critical PPE supplies and also limit the risk of exposure for veterinarians," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

Shelters and animal rescues are still eligible to host adoptions, despite Pennsylvania's statewide stay-at-home order. Officials do not want shelters overrun with animals while understaffed.

The Humane Society has urged facilities to follow guidance for virtual, limited contact adoptions.

“We thank the Department of Agriculture for extending the timeframe to comply with spay/neuter laws to maximize social distancing and decrease the risks to animal shelter and veterinary staff, while reducing the use of PPE in non-essential procedures," Pennsylvania State Director for The Humane Society of the United States Kristen Tullo said.

