Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Pennsylvania's only Black-owned winery working to unite the world one glass at a time

By
Published 
Updated 6:22PM
Black History Month
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Owner of Pennsylvania's only Black-owned winery strives to diversify the industry

The owner of Mitchell and Mitchell Wines is working to diversity the wine indsutry. FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza has the latest.

ELKINS PARK, Pa. - Frank Mitchell, the owner and founder of Mitchell and Mitchell Wines, is on a mission to promote inclusivity and unity in the industry. 

Friday is National Drink Wine Day and many across the country use it as an opportunity to dabble in new flavors for their pallette. 

RELATED: National Drink Wine Day: Wine by the numbers

For Mitchell, his business is the only Black-owned winery in the area and just one of the 47 operating in the country. "I want to change the concept that wine is a white man's game," he said. 

His business started with dinner parties. "Then we found it was impossible to get quality wine in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, so we started making our own just for the parties. This was supposed to just be something fun, a hobby, for the parties," he said. 

Instead, it's turned into a successful business and now he's ready to shake up the industry. 

 "We don't want people to buy our wines solely because we're Black," he said. "We want you to buy it because it's good." 

The focus on the wine being good pays off for Mitchell. He told FOX 29 he sells out of every bottle produced, adding that he pays attention to his ingredients which he believes are more important than fancy labels. 

"We import our fruit. Better grapes make better wines. That's the rationale behind what we do," Mitchell said. 

He said his grapes are imported from Chile, South Africa, Italy, and California's Sonoma Valley. 

Mitchell, who has a background in education, wants to inspire the younger generation to dream big and conquer no matter the color of their skin. 

"Put your dream up here. Then use education as a stair step to get you to your dream," Mitchell said. 

For Mitchell and Mitchell Wines, it's not about sales or status but rather about bringing people together. 

"Our vision statement is to unite the world over a glass of wine," he said. "I believe if we all sat down, regardless of our differences, over a glass or two of wine, we would walk away, friends." 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter