Perkiomen Valley School District dismisses early after receiving 'security threat': officials

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PERKIOMEN VALLEY, Pa. - Students in the Perkiomen Valley School District were sent home early Thursday after the district received a security threat. 

School leaders did not provide information on what type of threat was made or which school was being threatened. 

In a letter to families, district officials said the early dismissal was due to "threats specific to the Perkiomen Valley School District." 

Officials said the threats are "unrelated to those associated with a recent swatting campaign."

‘Swatting', according to the district, is the malicious act of making false threats, often anonymously or under a false identity. 

Officials in Bensalem, located about an hour southeast of Perkiomen, said they are monitoring bomb threats made against schools, Jewish centers, airports and other locations across the state. None of the threats have been found credible, officials said.