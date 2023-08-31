Expand / Collapse search

Person found shot on SEPTA platform at North Broad Street Station: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Police investigate shooting on SEPTA train platform

A person was found shot in the hand on the SEPTA Regional Rail Platform at North Broad Station, police say.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after SEPTA officials say a person was found on a train platform with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the person with a gunshot wound to the hand at the North Broad Street station Thursday morning.

The person's identity and age have yet to be released.

It is still known where, and how the person was shot, according to authorities.

Sources tell FOX 29's Bob Kelly that the person told police they were robbed on the platform.

Outbound trains avoided the station as police investigated the scene.