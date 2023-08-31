Person found shot on SEPTA platform at North Broad Street Station: officials

Police are investigating after SEPTA officials say a person was found on a train platform with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the person with a gunshot wound to the hand at the North Broad Street station Thursday morning.

The person's identity and age have yet to be released.

It is still known where, and how the person was shot, according to authorities.

Sources tell FOX 29's Bob Kelly that the person told police they were robbed on the platform.

Outbound trains avoided the station as police investigated the scene.