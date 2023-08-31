Person found shot on SEPTA platform at North Broad Street Station: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after SEPTA officials say a person was found on a train platform with a gunshot wound.
Officers found the person with a gunshot wound to the hand at the North Broad Street station Thursday morning.
The person's identity and age have yet to be released.
MORE HEADLINES:
- More than 40 shots fired as deadly double shooting breaks out in Frankford overnight: police
- Vandals caused 'significant damage' to Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial, caretakers say
- Employee critical after he is shot inside North Philadelphia deli, police say
It is still known where, and how the person was shot, according to authorities.
Sources tell FOX 29's Bob Kelly that the person told police they were robbed on the platform.
Outbound trains avoided the station as police investigated the scene.