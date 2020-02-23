Person hospitalized after car overturns in Willingboro

article

A person was hospitalized following an overnight car crash in Burlington County.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Pinetree and Poplar lanes in Willingboro.

The car wound up overturned as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

