Person shot at Center City SEPTA station, person of interest in custody: officials

SEPTA confirms one person was shot on a platform in Center City.

The gunshots rang out at the SEPTA station at 15th and Market Thursday night, around 9:30 p.m. officials said.

The person was shot on the westbound platform of the El on the Market-Frankford Line.

Officials also indicated one person of interest was in custody.

No other details were released.

