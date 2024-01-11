Person shot at Center City SEPTA station, person of interest in custody: officials
CENTER CITY - SEPTA confirms one person was shot on a platform in Center City.
The gunshots rang out at the SEPTA station at 15th and Market Thursday night, around 9:30 p.m. officials said.
The person was shot on the westbound platform of the El on the Market-Frankford Line.
Officials also indicated one person of interest was in custody.
No other details were released.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.