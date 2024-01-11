Expand / Collapse search
Person shot at Center City SEPTA station, person of interest in custody: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Gunshots at Center City SEPTA station

Officials confirm one person was shot on the westbound platform at the 15th and Market SEPTA station in Center City.

CENTER CITY - SEPTA confirms one person was shot on a platform in Center City.

The gunshots rang out at the SEPTA station at 15th and Market Thursday night, around 9:30 p.m. officials said.

The person was shot on the westbound platform of the El on the Market-Frankford Line.

Officials also indicated one person of interest was in custody.

No other details were released.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.