Philadelphia 6-9 grade students to begin hybrid learning on May 10

The School District of Philadelphia will complete its phased approach to partial in-person learning for some students by welcoming back 6-9 graders in less than two weeks, Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

The third wave also includes students in grades 10-12 with complex learning needs, according to the district. Students who have opted to return to class are due back for two days of in-person learning beginning on May 10.

Philadelphia student's in grades 10-12 will remain completely digital for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Teachers and staff at all remaing Philadelphia schools reported back to buildings on Monday.

The School District of Philadelphia began funneling students back to classrooms in March starting with pre-K to 2nd graders. District officials said about 9,000 Pre-K to 2nd-grade students opted into hybrid learning last fall.

The plan for limited in-person learning came to fruition after the district butted heads with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers on COVID-19 safety standards. Union leaders pointed to the use of window fans to address airflow concerns in schools with insufficient HVAC systems as one area of concern.

The two sides came to an agreement after a third-party mediator was called to review and revise the reopening plan.

Grades 3-5 returned to class in late March, along with some students with complex needs in grades 6-8. The district will complete its phased reopening of limited in-person learning in three weeks by welcoming back applicable students in grades 6-9.

