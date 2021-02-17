School District of Philadelphia delays return to limited in-person learning to March 1

The School District of Philadelphia has delayed its plan to welcome a limited number of students back into classrooms by a week as a third-party review of the district's safety protocols continues, Superintendent Hite announced Wednesday.

Starting March 1, pre-k to 2nd grade students who opted for the hybrid learning model back in the fall will report to school two days a week. The setback comes after the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) protested the district's readiness to restart in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The union argued that school buildings were not properly fit for the safety of students and staff. PFT pointed at the use of window fans to address airflow concerns in schools with insufficient HVAC systems as an area of contention. The union later called for a third-party review of the district's preparations, which remains in mediation.

The conflict came to a head last week when PFT directed its members not to report to buildings as instructed by the district on Feb. 8. After disciplinary threats from the district, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney interceeded and ruled that teachers could withhold attendance until the third-party mediation is complete.

Relishing in their "massive victory" the union urged teachers to not enter school buildings and to continue scheduled protests. Prior to Kenney's decree, the union planned a "day of action for safe schools" to protest what they believe are inadequate COVID-19 protocols.

Last week, the district showed off its preparations during a tour of schools. The district enlisted a doctor with a specialty in childhood infectious diseases to make its case. They also displayed Plexiglas dividers, fans, distancing markers, and handwashing stations.

"We have spent $250M to safeguard the health and wellbeing of students and teachers as they return to our schools," Hite said Wednesday. "We are fully committed to following the guidance of health experts to support student and staff safety."

In addition to health and safety protocols, Hite said the district has secured an abundance of PPE and cleaning supplies to keep tame potential transmission. The district has also placed capacity limits and appropriate signage around schools.

"These measures meet, and in fact, exceed, the conditions that the district and the PFT agreed to in the memorandum of agreement we both signed last year," Hite said.

Meanwhile, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will offer free rapid tests to teachers and staff to help identify positive cases, according to Hite. CHOP earlier announced it will help the city vaccinate teachers and staff starting later this month.

Meanwhile, PFT boss Jerry Jordan and his members remain unconvinced that the threat is low enough to allow the district's plan to forge ahead.

"Our members are anxious to be in the classroom teaching the children. The only problem that we have is to make sure the schools are safe for students and staff," PFT President Jerry Jordan said.

