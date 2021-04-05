23 remaining schools cleared for students to return, School District of Philadelphia officials say

article

School District of Philadelphia officials announce reviews of the remaining 23 schools are complete and those schools are now prepared for in-person learning.

District officials made the announcement Monday, stating the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers have signed off on the 23 schools and will open to students April 26.

The district said this is part of the Phase II portion of the Hybrid Learning Plan. In Phase II, students in grades three through five and students with complex needs in grades six through eight whose families choose the hybrid learning model will move to a mix of in-person and digital learning April 26th.

All staff working with grades three through eight will return to their school buildings Monday, April 12th.

The schools cleared for Phase II are:

AMY at James Martin

AMY Northwest MS

Baldi MS

Roberto Clemente MS

Russell H. Conwell MS

Carver Engineering & Science HS

Crossroads Accelerated Academy

Crossroads Academy at Hunting Park

Feltonville Arts & Sciences MS

Feltonville Intermediate School

Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP)

Warren G. Harding MS

Hill-Freedman World Academy

Julia R. Masterman HS

Middle Years Alternative (MYA)

Penn Treaty HS

Philadelphia Learning Academy - North

Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Service Center

Science Leadership Academy at Beeber

Tilden MS

General Louis Wagner MS

Grover Washington Jr. MS

Woodrow Wilson MS

The Phase II Learning Model Selection Survey is set to open Tuesday, April 6th. This gives families with students in grades three through five and students with complex needs in grades six through eight an opportunity to choose for their student whether they want their student to remain in an all-digital environment, or have their student head back to the classroom for a portion of every week.

This selection opportunity closes Tuesday, April 13th.

Families who choose hybrid learning will be contacted by their student’s school by April 19 on how they will proceed.

Families who do not make a selection for their student in the survey will remain all-digital. Families who choose hybrid learning for their student can revert back to all-digital learning at any time, officials said.

More information can be found at the district’s website.

