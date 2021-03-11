'Smooth start' returning to in-person learning for Philadelphia schools, Hite says 

Overcoming a learning loss is how the School District of Philadelphia superintendent describes the time missed in the classrooms by students because of the pandemic. However, he also added it's been a smooth transition so far returning to in-person learning.

Bailey Stauffer was a cheerleader during Temple undergrad, who student-taught in North Philly’s McKinley Elementary. Now 24 years old, with three years in as a kindergarten teacher, she instructs her 12 students virtually.

"I feel like I’ve worked more this year than all of the years of my life combined," Stauffer said.

While 2,200 students, pre-k through 2nd grade, returned to in-person classes this week, Stauffer's remained home.

In a morning briefing, the superintendent of schools reported a smooth start to face-to-face classes.

"Individuals are naturally adapting to being back in school. Teachers are adapting to the technology particularly with students in-person and online," Dr. Hite said.

Another 40 some schools are to open Monday with 2,200 children returning working to a goal of 9,000 of the youngest students back by March 22.

Hite says there’s been a "learning loss."

"We’re working to implement another grading period or an opportunity for students who failed a course an opportunity to receive additional instruction," he explained.

He says a "voluntary, robust" expanded year is being planned for all grades, but especially for high school students.

