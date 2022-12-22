Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
11
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23.

Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley.

Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials made the decision to close school for the day.

There will also be no virtual learning, giving all students and staff the day off.