Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather
article
PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23.
Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley.
Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials made the decision to close school for the day.
There will also be no virtual learning, giving all students and staff the day off.