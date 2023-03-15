Philadelphia armed robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop in Bensalem, police say

article

The Bensalem Township Police Department is touting the success of what they call proactive police work after an armed robbery suspect wanted in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in the Bucks County town.

Authorities say on Tuesday, just before 10 a.m., patrol officers saw a 2013 Ford Edge commit a violation while going south on Route 1.

According to police, the officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 40-year-old Dio Garcia from Philadelphia.

A check of the crime system revealed the car Garcia was driving was listed as a felony vehicle with an occupant wanted for a point-of-gun robbery, officials say.

Police say Garcia was also wanted out of Florida on a warrant for a probation violation.

Garcia was taken into police custody and the Ford Edge was towed by police, authorities say.

After a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, a search led to the finding of a container of suspected marijuana and a loaded .40 caliber Beretta handgun, officials say.

The gun, which was reported stolen out of Delaware, matched the description of the weapon used in the armed robbery in Philadelphia, per police.

Police say Garcia faces several charges in Bensalem and Philadelphia Police are obtaining an arrest warrant for the gunpoint robbery.