Philadelphia ATM explosion suspects into police custody, sources say

A crew responsible for causing ATM explosions is now in custody, sources tell FOX 29.

The group of suspects, which include three men, participated in several such explosions including one at North 2nd and Girard Streets in North Liberties.

At the time, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported a group of three men used two bombs to blast through the machine and smashed the cash box with a sledgehammer.

Cell phone footage captured by a witness showed the group driving off in a white Nissan Murano, according to Keeley.

Agents and detectives obtained search warrants for two of three suspects’ homes.

The third suspect arrested at hotel on 18th Street, according to sources who also say that similar explosives were used and similar tools left behind linked the several blasts to same crew.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) joined the investigation.

The group was able to make off with cash in an undisclosed amount each time they caused an ATM explosion.

It is not known what the suspects will be charged with nor have they been identified yet.

