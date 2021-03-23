Philadelphia boy, 2, died as a result of blunt force trauma, investigators say

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy who died after several days in the hospital last week.

On Sunday, March 14, police say they responded to the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 9:16 p.m. for a report of a child who was choking.

Medics transported the boy, identified by police as Jacob Rodriguez, to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Days later, on March 16, Jacob was pronounced dead.

On March 19, investigators say the boy's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Division.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Boulder King Soopers shooting: 10 killed including police officer

Shooting and carjacking in Philadelphia leads police on chase ending on AC Expressway

Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized in Hamilton Township, NJ

Police: 23-year-old man shot, killed in Frankford

Police investigating jewelry robbery in Rittenhouse Square

Shooting at SEPTA's City Hall station sends man, 43, to hospital

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter