Philadelphia boy, 2, died as a result of blunt force trauma, investigators say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy who died after several days in the hospital last week.
On Sunday, March 14, police say they responded to the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 9:16 p.m. for a report of a child who was choking.
Medics transported the boy, identified by police as Jacob Rodriguez, to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was initially listed in critical condition.
Days later, on March 16, Jacob was pronounced dead.
On March 19, investigators say the boy's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.
The investigation is active and ongoing with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Division.
