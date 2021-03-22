Police investigating jewelry robbery in Rittenhouse Square
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery near Rittenhouse Square.
It happened just after midnight at 18th and Chestnut Streets.
Three males were approached by two Black male suspects, both wearing dark clothing and black face masks in front of Byblos night club.
The suspects took over $300,000 worth of jewelry.
The suspects fled on foot northbound on 18th Street then westbound on Ranstead Street.
___
Advertisement
RELATED COVERAGE:
SEPTA offers $1K reward in search of suspects in violent attack
Man shot twice at City Hall SEPTA station
Police: Man, 26, shot over a dozen times in Logan dies at hospital
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube