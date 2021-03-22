Police investigating jewelry robbery in Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery near Rittenhouse Square.

It happened just after midnight at 18th and Chestnut Streets.

Three males were approached by two Black male suspects, both wearing dark clothing and black face masks in front of Byblos night club.

The suspects took over $300,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspects fled on foot northbound on 18th Street then westbound on Ranstead Street.

