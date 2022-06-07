Philadelphia crime victims traveling to state capitol to demand support for victims of violence

Philadelphia crime victims are traveling to the state capitol in Harrisburg to rally for victim support and policies to help end cycles of crime.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is a national network of crime survivors who unite to create healing communities and reshape public safety policy. There are about 5,000 of the organization's members across Pennsylvania.

The group of victims gathered Tuesday morning and spoke with FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira about their concerns for the city.

"We need change in Philadelphia," one member said. "Too many of these things are norms. To get beat up by your boyfriend or husband isn't [normal]. To walk down the street and see somebody with a gun or somebody in a fist fight isn't [normal]. That's not normal. You should be able to come out of your house in peace."

The group will join more than 300 fellow crime survivors and families of murder victims from across Pennsylvania to urge state lawmakers to support victims of crime.

The advocates plan to join leaders in support of the Safer Pennsylvania Act, which will protect housing and employment for vulnerable survivors of crime in the state, improve victims' access to compensation and increase the number of rehabilitative programs in the state in an effort to reduce recidivism rates.

The meeting comes days after three people were killed and 11 others injured in a shooting on South Street and hours after three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

The group also plans to hold a moving vigil in honor of people who died as a result of violence in the state.